CryingPuppet Darkzine

Latest News
- EQUILIBRIUM will release the track 'Karawane'
- EQUILIBRIUM will release the track 'Karawane' from their highly anticipated upcoming release "Erdentempel" on April 25, 2014
- MISS MAY I: 'Refuse To Believe' Lyric Video Released
- The official lyric video for "Refuse To Believe", a new song from Ohio metallers MISS MAY I, can be seen below.
- DARK TRANQUILLITY's MIKAEL STANNE Shares Tour Tips
- In the one-and-a-half-minute video below, vocalist Mikael Stanne of Swedish melodic death metallers DARK TRANQUILLITY shares his top tips for being on tour
- The Devil Wears Prada Rig Rundown
- The Devil Wears Prada's three guitarists, Jeremy DePoyster and Chris Rubey do most of the work, but Mike Hranica straps on an axe from time to time—were recently interviewed for PremierGuitar's "Rig Rundown" feature
- Opeth's "Pale Communion" Coming June 17
- Opeth has announced the release of their hugely anticipated eleventh studio album. Pale Communion arrives everywhere June 17
Reviews
Sirenia
The Enigma Of Life
The Enigma Of Life
Rotting Christ
Κατά τον δαίμονα εαυτού
Κατά τον δαίμονα εαυτού
Immortal
All Shall Fall
All Shall Fall
Immortal
At The Heart Of Winter
At The Heart Of Winter
Dimmu Borgir
In Sorte Diaboli
In Sorte Diaboli